Pasir Gudang highway repairs deadline set for contractor

JOHOR BAHRU: The contractor handling the Pasir Gudang Highway widening project has until tomorrow to complete repairs on the damaged road sections. The directive comes after public complaints over potholes and poor lighting along the stretch.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh emphasised the need for full pavement repairs instead of temporary patches. He inspected the site following numerous reports of hazardous road conditions.

“It is true that certain sections of the road surface are potholed and dangerous for road users, with several poorly lit areas as well. This is happening along the stretch where the road widening project from four lanes to six lanes is underway,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Fazli also ordered improved lighting across the project area, moving beyond temporary blinkers to enhance safety for motorists. -BERNAMA