Accountant gets nine years’ jail, fined RM12,000 for injuring, trafficking maid

KLANG: An accountant was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined RM12,000 by the Sessions Court here today for causing injuries and trafficking an Indonesian domestic worker three years ago.

R. Vigneswary, 37, was also ordered by Judge Zulqarnain Hassan to pay RM55,000 in cash to Rosmalina, a 55-year-old Indonesian citizen.

In handing down the sentence to the mother of triplets, Judge ZulqarnainIn said the accused should have exercised prudence and treated the victim with sensitivity rather than acting emotionally.

“Domestic workers are human beings, not punching bags to be used to vent frustration or beaten due to negligence. It is evident that the victim suffered regular injuries and pain in areas including the head, neck, ears and thighs.

“Besides the issue of non-payment, as a woman, the accused is expected to show respect toward the victim, who is older and akin to other mothers,“ he added.

Vigneswary was charged with four counts of voluntary causing hurt to the victim in a house at Section U13 Setia Alam, Shah Alam, near here from February to May 2021.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison or with a fine of up to RM2,000, upon conviction.

The woman was also charged under Section 324 for causing pain and injury to the same individual using a hot iron spoon on the leg in April 2021 at the same location.

The offence framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code provides imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine, whipping, or any combination thereof.

She was also charged under Section 13(b) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which provides a maximum penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The accused’s counsel, Tham Weng Kin and Ayasamy Venu, sought a postponement of sentencing, citing their client’s health issues requiring medical treatment for the woman and the necessity to secure funds for paying fines and compensating the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Edna Lau Chia Xin objected, contending that medical treatment could be administered while serving her sentence.

The court granted the postponement and ordered the accused to pay all fines and compensate the victim within six months.