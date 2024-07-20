Action taken against 25 tour, express buses under Public Transport Vehicle Op in Melaka

MELAKA: Action has been taken against 25 tour and express buses for various violations under the Public Transport Vehicle Joint Op conducted from July 5 till today.

Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said offences include not having any road tax or insurance, no public service vehicle licence, no operator licence, driving violations such as smoking and parking vehicles in dangerous areas as well as technical offences such as the lack of fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

“Throughout the operation, 20 tour buses and one express bus were caught for various offences, with four notices banning the use of vehicles, four inspection notices and four investigation interview notices were issued to bus operators.

“No public transport vehicle was seized and the operation will be continued till July 31,” he told reporters after the operation here today.

A total of 280 vehicles were inspected, 150 tour buses and 130 express buses during the operation, which is aimed at reducing accidents and to raise awareness about road safety.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry Melaka Office acting director Hasni Abu Hassan said that two tour buses inspected today were found to not be using the services of licensed tour guides.

He said the tour agencies will be called up for further investigation under the Tourism Industry Act 1992.