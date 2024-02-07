Afraid of being home alone, IPT students get caught for khalwat

PETALING JAYA: Two IPT students were detained in a raid by a team from the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk)’s enforcement division.

The 22-year-old female student gave the excuse that she was afraid of being alone at home because her friends had returned to their respective hometowns and hence chose to stay at her 20-year-old partner’s rented apartment near Meru Raya, Ipoh on Monday (July 1), according to Astro Awani.

JAIPk director, Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim, said investigations found that the couple had been living together in the residence for more than a week.

“The woman gave the excuse that she was living alone because her housemates had returned to their hometowns.

“Worried about her safety, she stayed at her partner’s rented house because coincidentally his male housemates were also on vacation,“ he was quoted as saying.

Harith said the two students had been taken to the JAIPk Enforcement Office for further investigation under Section 54(1) and (2) of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1992.

They have since been released on enforcement bond.

“The young couple have been advised to maintain proper behaviour and boundaries in their interactions.

“The local community also hoped to play a role and cultivate the practice of enjoining good and forbidding evil in preventing immoral behaviour among Muslims,“ he added.

