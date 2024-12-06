AGC rejects IT engineer’s representation to drop insult case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) has dismissed a representation submitted by information technology engineer Ahmad Feisal Mohd Kamil to drop the charge against him for making and sending offensive communications insulting Islam regarding the issue of homosexuality on his Facebook in January last year.

Sessions Court Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali was informed of the matter by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal today during the mention of the case.

Ahmad Feisal’s lawyer Alvin Ku confirmed the matter.

Siti Aminah then scheduled the trial date for Oct 14 to 16.

On Nov 21, last year, Ahmad Feisal, 62, was charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with the intention of annoying others on the ‘Feisal Kamil’ Facebook account at 12.17 pm on Jan 10, 2023.

The link was then read at the office of the Cyber ​​and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Menara KPJ in Wangsa Maju at 1.45 pm on Jan 12.

Ahmad Feisal was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction if convicted.