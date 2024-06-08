Ahmad Zahid urges construction companies to prioritise hiring local skilled workers

KUALA LUMPUR: All construction companies are reminded not to be ‘selective’ and to prioritise local skilled labour when hiring workers in the sector, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the government will incur long-term losses if the construction sector continues to rely on foreign workers.

“Housing developers, contractors and sub-contractors should not be selective in hiring workers in the construction sector.

“Yes, the cost might be lower if foreign workers are hired, but in the long term, the cost borne by the country and the cost to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will be detrimental to the country. Therefore, in this context, I believe that the proactive measures taken by ABM and CIDB Technologies should receive support from the government,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the launch of the slogan ‘CIDB Peneraju TVET Pembinaan’ in conjunction with the 2024 Graduation Ceremony of the Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) & CIDB Technologies here today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) chairman Yusof Abd Wahab.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council chairman, said the government also wants the construction sector in the country to be fully driven by local skilled labour.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he is very concerned about issues related to TVET because this year alone, about 60,000 engineers are needed but the demand cannot be met, especially for skilled jobs where there is a significant gap.

“For that, I am very grateful to the 12 fellow ministers with 12 ministries that have TVET programmes, and among the most active TVET programmes is from the Works Ministry under CIDB,“ he said.

He said that with the coordination measures taken, the National TVET Council now has its own secretariat, placed under the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“This shows the government’s seriousness, and I myself always carry out coordination, monitoring and follow-up actions by examining all the details of its implementation,“ he said.

He also urged all local TVET institutions that offer construction-related programmes to refer to CIDB to ensure that the skill certificates issued by the institutions go through the equivalency and accreditation process by CIDB.

This follows CIDB’s steps to establish the Construction Skills Qualification Framework (CSQF), a framework and system designed to provide a structured approach for skills development and training in the construction industry in Malaysia, he said.

He said through CSQF, CIDB has implemented various improvements such as obtaining ISO/IEC 17024:2012 Certification Standards; enhancing teaching and learning materials; developing TVET Construction entrepreneurs; and focusing on high-impact training.

Ahmad Zahid said the successful implementation of CSQF will make CIDB the centre of TVET for the construction industry and position Malaysia as a centre of skilled professionals in the global construction arena, in line with the Malaysia Madani TVET Vision towards a developed country based on skilled human capital.

At the event, 150 graduates received the Construction Skills Competency Certificate (SKKP) and 15 outstanding graduates were recognised from various skill trades including chargeman, crane operation, gas pipe fitter, plumbing welding and scaffolding.