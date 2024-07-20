AirAsia continues operations amid system disruption, manual processing remains most reliable

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia will continue with its operations to connect guests to their destinations while noting that manual processing remains the most reliable and secure method as it makes every effort towards recovery following the global information technology (IT) glitch.

In a statement updated just after noon today, the low-cost carrier said it has been working around the clock towards recovering its departure control systems (DCS) in the aftermath of the tech disruption that has affected airlines worldwide.

“All AirAsia guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport to accommodate possible delays in performing manual check-in at the counters and clearing all travelling formalities,” it said.

The airline said it has also strengthened its operations to manage the weekend wave at the airport by deploying more than 200 ground staff and close to 100 volunteers as well as security personnel to help mitigate the situation and ensure the safety, security and comfort of its customers.

AirAsia added that passengers travelling today will need to monitor the status of their flights by checking their registered email and mobile phones or at airasia.com/flightstatus for flight updates.

Yesterday, the carrier said it was continuing its operations amid system disruptions, advising passengers to expect delays for departures due to manual processing.