AirAsia offers 10 million promotional seats to over 130 destinations starting today

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia FREE* Seats campaign returns with 10 million promotional seats starting today as part of the airline’s efforts to continue supporting tourism and stimulating economic growth across the region.

The Free Seat is only applicable for the base fare, excluding airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees.

This year, with flights to over 130 destinations on sale, the campaign aims to enhance connectivity and bolster the economies of numerous travel hotspots.

All flights on sale are available for booking until June 16, 2024 only on airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) for travel from Sept 2, 2024 until Oct 8, 2025, it said in a statement here today.

The campaign enables travellers in the region to explore stunning hidden gems such as Da Nang, Pattaya, Medan, Guwahati, Siem Reap and more for free, effectively driving tourists to these areas.

This is on top of domestic destinations in Malaysia like Kuching, Penang, Langkawi and Alor Setar, where holidaymakers and travellers can head to exciting places and savour local delicacies while supporting the tourism industry and local economies.

For those who wish to fly beyond Asia and explore our medium-haul destinations, AirAsia’s Big Sale is now on, offering special fares on AirAsia X to experience the skyscrapers or scrumptious local delights in Taipei, Xi’an, Perth, Almaty, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Low fares start from as low as RM279 all-in one-way.