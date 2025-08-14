High Court sets Sept 8 hearing for Tuan Ibrahim’s defamation suit against Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will hear the defamation suit filed by former environment and water minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man against former economy minister Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli over six days in September.

The trial dates are set for Sept 8, 9, 10, 11, 29, and 30.

Lawyer Yusfarizal Yussoff, representing Tuan Ibrahim, confirmed the dates after proceedings in chambers.

The suit, filed on Nov 17, 2022, stems from statements allegedly made by Rafizi regarding project approvals.

Tuan Ibrahim claims Rafizi made defamatory remarks during press conferences at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

The statements were streamed live on Rafizi’s YouTube account on Jan 7 and 9, 2022.

The allegations involve approvals for projects worth over RM2.3 billion, including flood mitigation and sewage treatment works.

Neither Tuan Ibrahim nor Rafizi attended today’s proceedings.

Lawyer Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha, representing Rafizi, also confirmed the trial dates.

The case centres on whether Rafizi’s statements damaged Tuan Ibrahim’s reputation.

The court will examine evidence related to the alleged defamatory claims.

The outcome could set a precedent for political defamation cases in Malaysia.

Both parties are expected to present witnesses during the trial.

The proceedings will be closely watched given the high-profile nature of the case. - Bernama