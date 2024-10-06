Al-Sultan Abdullah urges Federal action on safety of Kuantan-Segamat route

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the Federal Government to assist the Pahang government in assessing and taking immediate action to ensure the Kuantan-Segamat route in Rompin remains safe for road users.

Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Utama Istana Pahang, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, said Al-Sultan Abdullah made the call following statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police, which recorded 65 accidents resulting in 79 fatalities on the road over the past five years.

“Among the identified causes are fatigue, drowsiness, and negligence. Accidents must be avoided on the roads, especially when traffic flow increases during festive seasons, school holidays, and public holidays.

“Therefore, swift action must be taken by all relevant authorities to prevent these accidents from recurring,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Zahari said the Sultan of Pahang also reminded road users to be more vigilant by driving prudently and carefully, ensuring they are in good health and well-rested to avoid losing control or experiencing ‘microsleep’.

“If these issues are addressed together by the authorities and road users, it will not only provide comfort but also ensure the safety of passengers and drivers, thus reducing the risk of accidents on the road,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Zahari said Al-Sultan Abdullah, along with Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed their condolences to the families of the victims who perished in the crash involving a tour bus and a trailer.

He said the royal couple were deeply saddened and hoped that the bereaved families would remain patient and strong in facing this ordeal.

“The Sultan and Tengku Ampuan pray that the souls of the deceased be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

“Both also expressed gratitude that 36 members of the entourage, comprising teachers from SK Jeram, Melaka, were safe and only sustained injuries, and have prayed for their speedy recovery,“ he said.

In the early morning tragedy yesterday, four people died when a tour bus carrying staff of SK Jeram, Masjid Tanah, Melaka to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme was involved in a collision.

The bus, carrying 39 passengers including two drivers, reportedly overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a trailer transporting steel coils.