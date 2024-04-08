All Malaysians urged to attend ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally - Mohammad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysians have been urged to attend the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally scheduled to take place at 6 pm today at Axiata Arena Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who has been tasked with heading the rally, said that Malaysians could show their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people by turning out for the rally.

“The public is invited to attend. All races and religions because the fight for Palestinians is a humanitarian struggle, a question of human rights... all are asked to come together to make this solidarity rally with Palestine tonight, which features Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech, a success.

“I’m making this last-minute appeal so that those who are around the Federal Territory can get ready and come over here from 6 pm,” he said after reviewing the final preparations of the rally here.

He noted that preparations were going smoothly as of 3 pm.

“Everything is going well, the rehearsal has been held carefully, with those taking part later attending... hopefully tonight everything will be fine,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu also reminded the public to not be concerned about parking access and asked for patience if the location was packed.

“If Axiata Arena is filled, Insya-Allah we will open Bukit Jalil National Stadium with big screen viewing,” he said.

The ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally is held to send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and stands against the continued oppression of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make a speech at the height of the rally.