All Ministries collecting MADANI Economy performance data

KUALA LUMPUR: All ministries are collecting performance data or achievements in line with the MADANI Economic framework that was launched in July last year, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi who is also the government spokesperson said the data is expected to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim next week.

“The results of this year to date, God willing, will be submitted to the Prime Minister for him to present (performance or achievement data) to the people and we can see that the (Unity Government’s) efforts for more than a year are bearing fruit.

“Investment has increased compared to last year. The report on the number of companies listed in Malaysia for the first half of this year is much higher compared to some Southeast Asian countries and we see that the value of the ringgit has strengthened and as of yesterday the ringgit to the US dollar was at 4.415 and we also know inflation remains low,“ he said.

Fahmi told a press conference after officiating the launching of the Jalur Gemilang 2024 Adventure Convoy at the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories level here today.

On July 27, 2023, the Prime Minister launched MADANI Economy: Empowering the People which is Malaysia’s new economic framework to raise the status and dignity of the country.

It is also to restructure the economy towards making this country an economic leader in the Southeast Asian region, thus providing an abundance of income for the people to enjoy a better quality of life.

Asked if the cancellation of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s plan to open a factory in Malaysia will have an impact on the Starlink satellite service operated by SpaceX, Fahmi said it will not affect the service but instead Starlink will continue to operate as usual.

It was previously reported that Tesla cancelled plans to build electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facilities in either Malaysia, Thailand or Indonesia and the company is expected to focus only on strengthening the charging station ecosystem.