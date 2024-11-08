All Perak flood evacuees return home

IPOH: The situation in flood-hit Hulu Perak has improved, with all the 105 evacuees from 36 families having returned to their homes this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the two flood relief centres in the district, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Basia Lama and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gerik were closed at 9.30 am.

Yesterday, over 100 victims were housed at the two relief centres after Kampung Bandariang, Kampung Sira Panas, and Kampung Padang were inundated since early morning.