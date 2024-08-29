All set for 2024 National Day celebration - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The 2024 National Day celebration, which will be held at Dataran Putrajaya this Saturday, is expected to run without a hitch, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi who is also National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Main Commitee chairman said this is expected as the full dry run for the celebration today proceeded smoothly, with all the processions and performances going according to plan.

“We expect all preparations to produce very positive outcomes on Saturday,“ he said to reporters after the conclusion of the 2024 National Day Celebration Full Dry Run, here today.

However, Fahmi said there are certain aspects of coordination that could be improved to ensure perfection this Saturday.

“We pray for all preparations and events to proceed smoothly,“ he said.

This year’s National Day Celebration themed ‘Jiwa Merdeka’ is expected to run for around two hours, boasting among others 25 marching bands, 479 defence assets and an airshow. It involves the participation of approximately 17,000 from 59 contingents.