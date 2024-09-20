Allegations of attack involving royalty: Investigation paper referred DPP

KUANTAN: The investigation paper involving allegations that a member of the Pahang royal family and a group of individuals attacked a man in a horse stable here in June has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said his party had completed the investigation paper and was awaiting further instructions from the party concerned.

“The investigation paper has been completed and referred to the DPP (Deputy Public Prosecutor) for further instructions,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Previously, Yahaya was reported to have said that the investigation paper had been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor but were returned to him to obtain more details.

Earlier, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that no one is above the law, including the royal family, and he wants the investigation to be carried out promptly, transparently, fairly and firmly without any compromise.

On Sept 5, the media reported that a man who is also a construction and maintenance worker, claimed to have been attacked by a group of individuals including a member of the Pahang royal family and it was reported that the victim was injured in the thigh and received several stitches for wounds on the leg.