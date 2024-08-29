Altantuya’s family files bankruptcy notice against Razak Baginda

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of the late Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu, has filed a bankruptcy notice against Abdul Razak Baginda after the political analyst failed to pay over RM9.24 million in damages, including interest, to the family as ordered by the High Court in 2022.

Altantuya’s parents, Dr Shaariibuu Setev and Altantsetseg Sanjaa, along with their grandson, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal, as judgment creditors, filed the notice through the law firm of Karpal Singh & Co at the Shah Alam High Court on July 4.

According to documents obtained by the media today, they are demanding RM9,248,282.06, including interest and costs from Abdul Razak and three other individuals as awarded in the final judgment by the Shah Alam High Court in December 2022.

On December 16, 2022, Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, who is now a Federal Court Judge, allowed the lawsuit filed by the model’s family and ordered former police officers Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, Abdul Razak, and the government to jointly pay RM5 million in general, aggravated, and exemplary damages to the family.

The judge also awarded an interest of five per cent per annum on the judgment sum, calculated from the date of the lawsuit’s filing until full settlement, along with legal costs amounting to RM25,000.

Meanwhile, on Aug 15, Abdul Razak applied to set aside the bankruptcy notice, arguing, among other reasons, that he had lodged an appeal challenging the amount of damages awarded by the Shah Alam High Court,

“The bankruptcy notice is misleading, ineffective, defective, and unlawful. Before issuing the bankruptcy notice, the judgment creditors did not make any demand against me for the judgment amount dated December 16, 2022,“ he claimed.

On June 4, 2007, the model’s family filed an RM100 million lawsuit against Azilah, Sirul, Abdul Razak, and the government.

In their statement of claim, Altantuya’s family stated that her death caused them mental shock and psychological trauma, and they sought compensation, as well as exemplary and aggravated damages.

Sirul Azhar is currently detained at an immigration detention centre in Australia, while Azilah is on death row at Kajang Prison.