KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will carry out final wiring inspections in 115 homes located along Jalan Putra Harmoni in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya tomorrow.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that JBPM had conducted an inventory check of the affected homes after yesterday’s gas pipeline fire. The checks confirmed that the homes were likely in good condition, with minimal damage, and deemed safe for occupancy.

“TNB will attempt to restore electricity to these 115 homes, but we first want to inspect the condition inside the homes,“ he told reporters at the incident control post today.

“I urge homeowners to be patient and follow the authorities’ instructions. We will try to provide a suitable time for residents to visit the registration tents and check their homes,“ he added.

The gas pipeline fire, which took nearly eight hours to extinguish fully, created a crater 32 feet deep, measuring around 70x80 feet at the scene.

Police have received 66 reports from victims, with 32 homes damaged or destroyed by the fire’s intense heat, 29 vehicles affected, and other miscellaneous reports.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussien Omar Khan stated that TNB, the Public Works Department, and JBPM would inspect homes before residents are allowed to return.