KUALA KRAI: Traffic flow on several Federal roads in the Kuala Krai and Gua Musang districts has begun to slow down as of 9 pm tonight, as people start returning to the federal capital after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

Kuala Krai Police Chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the situation is due to an increase in vehicles road but policemen on duty can still manage the traffic flow effectively.

“The junction at Bukit Sireh is slightly congested as vehicles exit from Kampung Kuala Nal onto the main road.

“We expect a high traffic volume on April 6 as schools reopen the next day,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said traffic in the district is also moving slowly at several locations due to rain and the rise in vehicle numbers.

“My advice to road users is to always be cautious and considerate while on the road. If you feel drowsy or tired, take the time to rest before continuing your journey,“ he said.