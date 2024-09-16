Alumni PTD debunks rumours of former KSN Abdul Halim’s death as fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The Secretariat of the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers’ Alumni Association (Alumni PTD) has debunked rumours circulating on social media about the death of former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Abdul Halim Ali.

In a brief statement, the PTD Secretariat informed that they had received numerous inquiries regarding claims of Abdul Halim’s death, who is also PTD Alumni president, from yesterday.

“The PTD Alumni would like to confirm that the news is fake,“ the statement said.

Several media portals had previously reported the passing of the former Chief Secretary to the Government, at age 81, this morning.

Meanwhile, in a statement released through Sedania Innovator Bhd (Sedania) today, Abdul Halim confirmed that he is alive and well.

As the chairman of Sedania, he stated that the fake news had caused unnecessary panic and stress for his family and loved ones.

“Since last night, I’ve received many calls from close acquaintances, friends, and colleagues that have only added to the distress.

“Just like Sedania, I am still strong and healthy! I truly enjoy my daily morning walks and am looking forward to exciting journeys in the future,” he said.

Abdul Halim hoped that the authorities would take swift action to identify the individuals or groups responsible for spreading the rumours about his death.

Sedania also requested all media outlets that reported the false news to immediately retract their reports and issue a public apology to Abdul Halim for the inconvenience and disturbance caused.

Sedania said it is in the process of lodging reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Abdul Halim personally expressed his gratitude for the prayers and well wishes received but emphasised that these unfounded rumours must be stopped immediately, the statement further added.