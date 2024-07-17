Amendments to Medical Act 1971 recognise MOH as specialist training institution

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendments to the Medical Act 1971 (Act 50) will recognise the Ministry of Health (MOH) as one of the institutions providing specialist training, similar to local higher educational institutions.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the amendments would ensure the proper implementation of specialist training in the country, given that most specialist training in the medical field is conducted in the MOH facilities and managed by its specialists.

“With the provision under Paragraph 14B(3)(a), the MOH is recognised as one of the institutions that can provide specialist training, similar to local higher educational institutions.

“Medical practitioners undergoing existing parallel pathway specialist training in various fields can be certified as having completed their training by the MOH once they have met all training requirements,“ he said when tabling the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024 for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Furthermore, under this provision, he said all new specialist training, whether the Medical Master’s programme or the parallel pathway, could receive approval and recognition from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“A training programme can be recognised or approved by the MMC if it meets the general standards for specialist training, known as the Malaysian Standards for Medical Specialist Training, and the more specific standards according to the field of specialisation, or Speciality Specific Requirements (SSR), provided by the MMC,“ he said.

He added that the recognition and approval process for new specialist training offered by local higher educational institutions would be aligned with the accreditation process by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency to avoid unnecessary duplication of work processes.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today.