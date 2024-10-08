An UMNO victory in Nenggiri will be ‘Meaningful’ for PAU 2024 - Ahmad Zahid

LIPIS: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged its members to work hard for a Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the Nenggiri by-election, which he said will be ‘meaningful’ for the UMNO General Assembly 2024 (PAU 2024).

Ahmad Zahid said it would be significant for BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani to wrest back the seat, as PAU 2024 would be held just four days after the state by-election.

“We lost the Nenggiri seat in the last state election by just 810 votes (majority obtained by Mohd Azizi Abu Naim). Datuk Ramli (Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor) knew that many Orang Asli did not go out to vote then due to certain reasons.

“Many voters in Kesedar (South Kelantan Development Authority) also did not go out. Nine PDM (polling district centre), traditional villages also had problems, and Felda Perasu also faced problems. But this time, Alhamdulillah (all will go well).

“Kesedar has five PDM under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), nine traditional villages are under KKDW, and one PDM Felda. It so happens PM (Prime Minister) has entrusted Felda to me, which means 20 PDM are under me. Please help me to redeem our dignity in Nenggiri this Saturday,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, said this when opening the Cameron Highlands UMNO division delegates meeting at Dewan Terbuka, Laman Sejahtera Sg Koyan here today.

Also present was UMNO vice-president and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also the Cameron Highlands UMNO chief.

Ahmad Zahid also said UMNO’s defeat in 2018 was a bitter experience but he and other party members remain committed to strengthening the party.

He said this required the cooperation of members at all levels as efforts to redeem the party’s honour were a joint responsibility.

“As long as the party is not dominant in elections, my friends and I want to continue strengthening UMNO. I do not mean to overstay my welcome; take it when we have become a dominant party.

“Now, the duty of every division, every youth in branches throughout the country is to realise the party’s vision. This is a shared responsibility,” he added.