Bitcoin price surges past US$116,000 for first time in history

MOSCOW: The price of bitcoin has soared past US$116,000 for the first time, setting a new milestone in cryptocurrency history. Trading data from Binance shows bitcoin (BTC) breaking the US$116,000 mark, reaching 116,322.71875 USDT with a 4.69 per cent increase within 24 hours.

Bitmex, another major cryptocurrency exchange, recorded an even higher peak as bitcoin briefly climbed above US$117,000 to hit US$117,614, marking a new all-time high (ATH).

The surge reflects growing investor confidence and market momentum, reinforcing bitcoin’s position as the leading digital asset. Analysts attribute the rally to institutional interest and broader adoption of cryptocurrencies in global finance.