A video of an elderly man casually crossing a bustling highway near Subang Jaya has gone viral on Reddit, sparking a mix of shock, humour, and genuine concern among Malaysians.

The clip, posted by Reddit user @Print-Psychological, captures the tense moment the driver narrowly avoids a potential tragedy as the elderly man walks across several lanes of high-speed traffic — completely unfazed by the cars zooming past.

“Grandpa on the highway almost made me go into generational debt,” the user captioned, referring to the possible hospital bills, car repairs, and emotional trauma that could’ve resulted from a split-second collision.

While the post has gained thousands of views and reactions, it also opened the floodgates for other Reddit users to share similar encounters and frustrations involving the same man.

No_Advice_5735 commented: “I’m pretty sure that uncle has some mental health issues. I always see him walking by the roadside on my way to work.

“Shocked that no one has brought him in for care.”

MGZ1-NotABot added: “Yooo what the hell? I always see this uncle crossing from Glenmarie to Ara Damansara, near the Subang airport around 8:40 a.m. This is not a one-time thing!”

Another user, Soonersoup, pointed out the quick reflexes of the drivers:

“Great defensive driving by you and the car in front. At least 50% of drivers would’ve either hit the old man or caused a chain collision.”

Surprisingly, the original poster admitted the swerve was unintentional:

“NGL I was daydreaming when this happened – I didn’t even mean to swerve,” said @Print-Psychological, before joking, “Thanks for pointing it out I’ll put it to use next time another unker crosses the highway .”

Many commenters took the moment to highlight the need for better road safety — and possibly better public care for elderly individuals roaming highways.

Ifakhrudin warned: “I always leave a gap of 3 to 4 sec in front of me. However the person behind me might not and there is always a driver who want to cilok in front within the gap.”

LittleStarClove added: “Nyau. This happened to me earlier on a curve going uphill while doing 90+. Brother, we can all see your pickup — rushing to meet God ke?”

While the video captured a moment of chaos typical to Malaysian roads, it also raises deeper questions:

Why is this elderly man repeatedly seen crossing busy highways? And more importantly — who’s looking out for him?