Another three companies pledge RM2m for first olympic gold - KBS

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more sponsors from the corporate sector have pledged a cash reward of RM2 million to any Malaysian athlete who succeeds in winning the nation’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), said the three companies—Yinson Holdings Berhad, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, and MJ Health Screening Centre—are stepping up to motivate the 26 competing athletes.

“Yinson Holdings Berhad will contribute RM1 million, while Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad and MJ Health Screening Centre will each provide RM500,000.

“The total amount of RM2 million will be awarded to the athlete who wins Malaysia’s first gold medal in Paris,“ the statement read. The prize money will be divided equally among the first gold medalists in a team event.

In the same statement, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh expressed confidence that this sponsorship would ignite the spirit of the Malaysian contingent to bring home the first gold medal from the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors for their contributions and their confidence in our athletes’ ability to bring home Malaysia’s first gold medal. I am certain that they will give their best in Paris,“ said Hannah.

Echoing Hannah’s sentiments, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, Malaysia’s Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics, described the incentive as an inspiration for the athletes.

Previously, Top Residency contributed RM1 million in real estate, offering luxury service apartments, while Senheng New Retail Berhad’s executive chairman Lim Keng Heng pledged RM1 million to national badminton players Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, and Chen Tang Jie under their Badminton SS Talent programme.

Additionally, Chinese car manufacturer Chery Malaysia has pledged to reward any medal-winning athletes at the Olympics with a sports utility vehicle.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place at 1 am tomorrow, Malaysian time.