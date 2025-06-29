Defence minister warns troops on sharing sensitive military content online

TAWAU: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has issued a stern reminder to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel to avoid sharing sensitive security-related content on social media.

The warning comes amid concerns that such posts could expose defence assets to hostile parties.

Speaking at the Tawau 2025 Civil-Military Cooperation Carnival today, Mohamed Khaled emphasised the need for responsible social media use among military personnel.

He noted that even well-intentioned posts about training or equipment could inadvertently reveal strategic locations.

The minister’s remarks follow a similar caution issued by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who recently advised troops against disclosing operational details online.

On defence procurement, Mohamed Khaled confirmed ongoing efforts to modernise MAF assets.

These include the acquisition of 18 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, three Littoral Mission Ships, and the construction of Littoral Combat Ships. Radar systems are also being upgraded to enhance national security.

He added that the Tun Sharifah Rodziah forward operating base will be replaced with a more advanced mobile facility by next year.

Addressing global conflicts, the minister highlighted the need for Malaysia to invest in technology-driven defence systems, particularly given tensions in the South China Sea.

He assured balanced defence readiness across Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia.