Anwar attends Google’s US$2 billion data centre groundbreaking

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended Google’s groundbreaking ceremony for its US$2 billion (US$1 = RM4.12) data centre and cloud region in Malaysia, held at the inaugural “Mantap Malaysia Bersama AI” event.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz also attended the event.

The data centre, under construction in Elmina Business Park, Selangor, will address the increasing demand for Google Cloud capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, and other digital services used daily by individuals and organisations in Malaysia.

Google’s investment is expected to generate over US$3.2 billion in economic impact and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.

Alphabet and Google president and chief executive officer Ruth Porat reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Malaysia’s digital advancement with the data centre and cloud region in Selangor.

“Google’s investments in infrastructure, digital skilling and sustainability represent progress in our joint efforts with the Government of Malaysia to create high-value jobs and bring the benefits of AI to local communities and companies,” she said at the groundbreaking ceremony here today.

Porat emphasised that Google would support innovation and growth in Malaysia, enabling individuals and businesses to maximise the potential of the digital age.

“As we do this, Google will continue its responsible stewardship of natural resources by improving community watershed health and ecosystems in Malaysia and helping to drive local adoption of renewable energy sources,” she added.

Today’s ceremony follows Google Cloud’s 2022 announcement to establish a local cloud region, aimed at providing public sector organisations, small to medium-sized businesses, startups and large enterprises with faster, more accessible on-demand computing, AI and machine learning (ML) services.

The cloud region will offer high-performance, low-latency services, enabling customers to uphold the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements.