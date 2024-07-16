Anwar chairs 143rd meeting of Menteri Besar, Chief Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the 143rd Menteri Besar and Chief Minister’s meeting in Putrajaya today.

Anwar posted on Facebook that the meeting discussed several matters involving cooperation between the Federal Government and the state governments, particularly regarding economic development and the people’s well-being.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Anwar said he also received a courtesy call from the Public Service Mentoring Fellow Council (MAK) today, led by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and MAK president Mohd Afendi Ya@Zakaria and the MAK delegation.

“One of the key points of the meeting is to ensure that the role of AKRAB, established in 2005, continues to fulfil its responsibility in conveying the government’s mission and aspirations, especially raising awareness about Malaysia MADANI,” he said.