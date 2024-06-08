Anwar contributes towards artiste Safiah Ibrahim’s cataract operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is assisting national artiste Safiah Ibrahim, who is reportedly suffering from cataracts that are impairing her vision.

In a Facebook post, Anwar shared that his Political Secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, delivered a contribution on his behalf this morning.

“She (Safiah) needs to undergo eye surgery promptly to prevent unwanted complications.

“Therefore, Farhan has presented a contribution on my behalf to help alleviate her medical expenses,” he stated.

Anwar also wished Safiah a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.