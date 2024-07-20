Anwar extends aid to ailing ex-security aide

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to ailing Hanafi Hadi, a former police Special Action Unit (UTK) member, who had been his security aide.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said that the donation, intended to help alleviate medical expenses and purchase a special wheelchair, was delivered by his Political Secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

“Hanafi is currently bedridden due to a condition affecting his body’s movement functions, making it difficult for him to move,“ he said.

The Prime Minister also prayed for Hanafi’s speedy recovery.