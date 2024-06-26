Anwar honours 1,019 at PM Department’s 2024 Appreciation Ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the 2024 Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Appreciation Ceremony today, honouring 1,019 outstanding personnel and retirees.

The event, held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, served as a recognition and tribute to JPM staff who have shown exemplary performance, as well as a celebration of retirees for their dedicated service over the years.

The awards were presented to encourage civil servants to maintain their commitment, dedication, sincerity and high integrity while enhancing work quality and productivity to drive national development.

Among those honoured were five recipients of the Excellent Service Medal (PPC) from 2021 to 2023, 881 recipients of the Excellent Service Award (APC) in 2023 and 133 retirees in 2024.

In his speech, Anwar underscored the pivotal role of the civil service as the backbone of the nation, emphasising its continuity and steadfastness despite changes in government or leadership.

“Therefore, civil servants must remain committed, dedicated, sincere and uphold high integrity while fulfilling their responsibilities,” he said.

Anwar said the government’s recognition of JPM personnel today was based on their exceptional quality of service and performance in carrying out entrusted responsibilities.

The selection process for the awards involved comprehensive assessments of outstanding work performance, contributions exceeding assigned duties, attendance records, conduct and contributions beyond official duties, aligned with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

Also at the event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.