Anwar hopes private companies follow Khazanah’s example in setting minimum wage

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s move to set a minimum wage of RM3,000 per month for its employees and expressed hope that private companies will follow suit.

While acknowledging the importance of private companies making a profit, he emphasised that there should be a commitment from management to ensure the well-being of their employees.

“Yes, all companies must be profitable, but as Indonesian leader Mohammad Natsir once said, ‘Let us not, while building wealth and profits, destroy the lives and values of the workers who contribute to it.’

“There should be some understanding of human dignity and fairness, which goes beyond corporate social responsibility (CSR) as practised by Khazanah,“ he said at the 30th Anniversary celebration of Khazanah Nasional here today.

Anwar noted that Khazanah’s initiative aligns with his recent announcement to adjust civil servants’ salaries so that no public servant earns less than RM2,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that the government will ensure that the landscape and map of Kuala Lumpur, from the Sultan Abdul Samad Building to Carcosa Seri Negara—a heritage and creativity zone—remain preserved as part of the nation’s cultural legacy.

Ahead of the 2025 Budget in October, Anwar said he will ensure a clear vision for initiating the development of Kuala Lumpur’s identity, which will remain intertwined with its heritage and culture.

“This will provide fresh momentum as the world pushes us to think about our future. This vision of Kuala Lumpur, stretching from the Sultan Abdul Samad Building to Carcosa Seri Negara, will highlight our heritage while integrating synergy with modern aspects, including the emerging world of AI (artificial intelligence),“ he said.

Also present at the event were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.