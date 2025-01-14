PM Anwar meets Emirati counterpart in Dubai

DUBAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday had an audience with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was held at the Za’abeel Palace here.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed on bolstering bilateral ties and exploring opportunities in renewable energy, food and energy security, artificial intelligence and data centres as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Accompanying the Prime Minister during the meeting were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The prime minister’s three-day visit to UAE is at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in Abu Dhabi. Anwar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Anwar began his second day of the visit by meeting with senior management from the country’s sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala, and Masdar, in Abu Dhabi.