Six victims of fatal Semporna crash buried tonight

SEMPORNA: The six victims of yesterday’s fatal three-vehicle crash at Kilometre (KM) 37 Jalan Semporna-Tawau here were buried at the Jalan Balai Polis Muslim Cemetery here tonight.

The bodies of the family of five, Asbira Ladjahani, 82; Jaimah Jailani, 30; Mohamad Nabil Kanol, 14; Nur Inara Aida Nur Hakim, four; and Nur Aiman Nur Hakim, six months, were buried together at 10.30 pm, while the body of their male friend, identified as Oyong,18, was also buried at the cemetery.

They were all given funeral rites after the autopsies were completed at the Tawau Hospital’s forensics unit.

Over 100 family members and friends attended the burials, including Mohamad Nabil’s father, Kanoi Asan, 43, who shared that his son along with six other family members were on their way to Semporna after returning from a relative’s wedding feat in Batu 4 Jalan Apas, Tawau.

The car driver, Nur Hakim Mansur, 34, was still being treated at the Tawau Hospital’s intensive care unit, he said.

According to Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol, yesterday’s crash occurred when the car driven by Nur Hakim entered the opposite lane and hit a four-wheel drive vehicle and a multipurpose vehicle.