KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented special financial assistance to 18 individuals in need.

Anwar said his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, presented the contribution on his behalf yesterday.

“May the contribution ease their burden and may Allah SWT ease all affairs.

“My friends in the MADANI Government and I will continue to strive to assist every Malaysian who is in need, Insya-Allah,” he posted on Facebook today.