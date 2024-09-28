Hartasuma partners with Australian, Indonesian rail leaders to drive regional expansion

BERLIN: Leading Malaysian integrated rolling stock and rail services company Hartasuma Sdn Bhd (HSB) is accelerating its regional expansion, capitalising on the transition to sustainable energy and rising investments in rail infrastructure across Asean.

To position itself for the next phase of growth, HSB has signed two separate collaboration agreements with Downer Group, Australia’s leading rail and transit systems provider, and Indonesia’s PT Len Railway Systems (PT LRS).

These agreements target a wide range of opportunities in Asean related to rail decarbonisation and other rail-related projects.

Early last week, HSB signed strategic association agreements with Downer Group and PT Len Railway Systems at the launch of the Malaysia Pavilion at Innotrans 2024, the world’s largest railway industry exhibition.

The signing ceremonies between HSB group executive director Tan Sri Ravindran Menon, Downer Group chief operating officer of Rail & Transit Systems Stephen Kakavas, and PT LRS acting president director Helarius Agung Suryantoro, were witnessed by the Ambassador of Malaysia to Germany Datin Paduka Dr Adina Kamarudin.

The agreement between HSB and Downer Group brings the companies together for decarbonisation initiatives, engineering innovations, and digital solutions.

HSB and Downer Group will also participate in sharing best practices on diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives, leveraging best practices from Australia to improve female participation in Malaysia’s rail sector.

To note, Downer Group is an expert in delivering whole-of-life asset management support and is the leading provider of integrated infrastructure services across Australia and New Zealand.

Its capabilities include rollingstock, infrastructure, rail systems, operation and maintenance, system integration, engineering innovations and digital and data solutions. The company designs, builds and maintains flagship rollingstock projects, including the Waratah train fleet—Australia’s largest with 119 trains.

PT LRS is a subsidiary of PT LEN, Indonesia’s largest provider of railway applications and safety systems.

HSB and PT LRS aim to collaborate to develop rail subsystems, including signalling, and explore decarbonisation initiatives promoting hybrid rail technology.

Hybrid rail systems typically combine diesel and electric drive systems to reduce fuel consumption by 50%, compared to trains that rely exclusively on diesel.

Ravindran Menon pointed out that according to the International Energy Agency, rail is among the most energy-efficient modes of transport for freight and passengers.

He said while rail carries 8% of the world’s passengers and 7% of global freight transport, it represents just 2% of total transport energy demand.

“Clearly, there is immense potential to reduce carbon emissions by transitioning cargo and passenger transport to rail and pursuing rail decarbonisation.

“While we are an established player in the Malaysian rail sector, we are now moving firmly ahead with our plans to expand across Asean.

“ This is an exciting time for the regional rail industry, with international projects such as the Pan-Asia Railway and state-level projects across ASEAN, including in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand,“ he said.

Ravindran Menon said that as HSB works towards expanding its footprint across Asean, the company is excited to collaborate with Downer and PT LRS, two leaders in the railway industry.

He said these partnerships will strengthen HSB’s capabilities in the hybrid locomotive segment and drive broader innovation in eco-friendly rail solutions across Asean.

“We are committed to pushing the envelope in sustainable rail infrastructure and positioning ourselves as a regional leader in this vital sector,“ he added.

InnoTrans, the leading international trade fair for transport technology, is held biennially in Berlin, Germany.

Innotrans 2024 was held from 24 to 27 September. HSB showcased its range of capabilities, spanning railways and ropeways, engaged with fellow industry players, and explored new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.