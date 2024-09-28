Ahmad Zahid thanks Mahkota electorate for voting in BN candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi thanked the voters of the Mahkota state constituency for electing the coalition’s candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah as their new assemblyman today.

In a Facebook post tonight, Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his moral support, noting that today’s victory reflects the public’s trust in Anwar’s leadership and governance.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah, all praise to Allah SWT, for granting victory to Syed Hussien, the Barisan Nasional candidate, representing the Unity Government, with an overwhelming majority of over 20,000 votes.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to the 35,791 voters of the Mahkota seat, who have given us the mandate to continue serving the people in Kluang, Johor,” he said.

BN retained the state seat with a resounding majority of 20,609 votes. Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid announced the results at 9.13 pm.

Syed Hussien secured 27,995 votes, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar received 7,347 votes.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN chairman and UMNO president, expressed his appreciation to the entire BN machinery and Unity Government partners, especially the Johor machinery led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Your unwavering cooperation and strong fighting spirit were the driving force behind this success,” he said.

He said the victory also honours the lasting legacy of the late Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, who dedicated her life as the former Mahkota assemblyman, adding that her contributions will be forever remembered and continue to inspire BN to serve the constituents.

Ahmad Zahid also said that today’s victory comes with significant responsibility, a duty that cannot be taken lightly.

“The victories in Nenggiri and Mahkota are not reasons for us to become complacent or boastful. Instead, they serve as clear messages from the people that we must work even harder to deliver the best for a brighter future.

“Insya-Allah, we will continue to strengthen our efforts, becoming a catalyst for more achievements for UMNO, Barisan Nasional, the Unity Government and Malaysians,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded Syed Hussien to always honour the trust of the people, fulfil his promises, and do his utmost for the constituency.