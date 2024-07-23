Anwar receives courtesy call from ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan.

In a Facebook post, Anwar shared that during the meeting, he was briefed on the role of the ICC and discussed international issues, particularly those concerning Palestine and Myanmar.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s call for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, and abuses against Palestinians, including children.

“Hence, I urged the ICC to expedite action in upholding justice for the Palestinians,” he added.

On the issue in Myanmar, Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s readiness to cooperate with ASEAN countries in seeking a resolution.