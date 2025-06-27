KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today issued a stern reminder to community leaders not to use Islam as a political tool for personal interests.

His Majesty said that Islam should instead serve as the foundation, including in national governance, based on values, justice and compassion in line with the complete and perfect principles of syariah, which encompass all aspects of life.

“I would like to remind community leaders not to politicise Islam for personal gain. Instead, they should Islamise politics for the good of the nation.

“Islam is a complete and perfect religion that covers every aspect of life. Therefore, no party should exploit religion for their political interests, spread slander or incite hatred, which in the end will divide society,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim said this in his address at the national-level Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here.

His Majesty also said that platforms for dakwah (Islamic preaching) and religious teaching should not be used to promote political agendas, but should remain spaces to strengthen unity and cohesion among the ummah.

Sultan Ibrahim further decreed that all parties must respect the Federal Constitution and never spark hostility in the name of race or religion, which could jeopardise national peace.

“The strong unity we enjoy in this country stems from the Federal Constitution, which outlines the values of togetherness, power equity, responsibility and consensus.

“Let us together safeguard the sanctity of Islam and foster harmonious unity among the ummah, for Islam is a religion of brotherhood and peace,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

At the same time, His Majesty decreed that the administration of the country must be guided by Islamic syariah, and not be influenced by secular or liberal ideologies.

Sultan Ibrahim also called on members of the administration and national leadership to emulate the qualities of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was wise, just and never oppressed the weak.

In addition, all Muslims were urged to understand the immense responsibility of building a civilisation founded on Islamic values.

“True development is not merely physical, but also encompasses morality, knowledge and humanity.

“Those who strive in the cause of Allah with their wealth and lives are promised a high status in His sight. These are the people who truly attain victory.

“The Prophet’s Hijrah (migration) to Madinah was a historic journey that laid the foundation for the Medina Charter, an important document based on the principles of justice, consensus and diversity,” His Majesty said.

At the ceremony, His Majesty also presented awards to former Johor Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Nooh Gadot, who was named the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah, who was named the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah for 1447H/2025M.

Also in attendance was His Majesty’s son, the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, other Cabinet members and nearly 8,000 guests, including contingents from ministries, departments, government agencies and foreign delegations, also attended the celebration.

The National-level Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration carried the theme “Membangun Ummah MADANI”, which calls on Muslims to draw lessons from the Prophet’s Hijrah to build a more civilised, inclusive and balanced society, both spiritually and physically, while striving to establish a MADANI nation.