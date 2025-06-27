Seven-day remand for three suspects in Cyberjaya student’s murder

PETALING JAYA: Two women and a man have been remanded for seven days to assist police investigations into the alleged murder of a 20-year-old Cyberjaya university student.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were brought in handcuffs to the Sepang Sessions Court early Thursday morning, where Judge Azaraorani Abdul Rahman granted the remand order until July 3, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: Cyberjaya student murder: Three suspects arrested in Malaysia

All three individuals are believed to have known the victim personally, said Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman.

The victim, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student from Kuching, Sarawak, was found dead in her condominium unit on Tuesday morning with head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

There were no signs of forced entry, suggesting the victim may have let the attacker or attackers in.

She was discovered around 10am by a friend, who immediately contacted authorities. The trio was arrested in separate locations—Johor Baru and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan—between 9am Wednesday and 2am Thursday.

ALSO READ: Female university student found dead in Cyberjaya condo