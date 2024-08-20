Anwar receives Turkish delegation at Seri Perdana

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy visit from a Turkish delegation led by led by its Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) director, Ibrahim Kalın.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that during the luncheon meeting at Seri Perdana, they also discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the security and defense sectors, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposed visit to Malaysia in the near future.

“We had in-depth discussions on the evolving geopolitical issues in the region, particularly on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.”

“Both Yaşar and Ibrahim conveyed a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which focused on several efforts and proposals to advance our shared goal of ending the conflict in Gaza,” he said.