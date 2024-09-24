Applications for Budi Agri-Komoditi still low - Johari

KLUANG: The government received over 66,000 applications for the BUDI Agri-Komoditi initiative from smallholders across the country as of Sept 20, 10,000 of which were appeal applications, said Plantation and Commodites Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said the number was low compared to the estimated private smallholders recorded in the country.

“When we announced the targeted diesel subsidy, we found that many did not register, so many smallholders do not know how to apply.

“We went to the ground to assist smallholders so that they could share the information with their friends. I have instructed all agencies under the ministry to help them,” he said.

He spoke to reporters today after launching the BUDI Agri-Komoditi programme with the Kluang community in Kampung Abdul Rahman Yassin.

Johari said the ministry has conducted 50 small-scale programmes to increase registration for the BUDI Agri-Komoditi initiative, urging elected representatives across the country to engage with smallholders and ensure they do not miss out on the benefits provided by the government.

According to Johari, over 46,000 smallholders in Johor are eligible to apply for the initiative, but only around 1,000 applications have been received.

The BUDI Agri-Komoditi programme is one of the initiatives under the MADANI Subsidy Assistance Programme (BUDI MADANI), which provides cash assistance of RM200 each month to eligible smallholders of oil palm, rubber, cocoa, pepper, and kenaf in Peninsular Malaysia registered under the ministry following the targeted diesel subsidy announcement.