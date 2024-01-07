PETALING JAYA: Arsenal midfielder, Emile Smith-Rowe shared that he has Malaysian roots due to grandmother being born in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

Future Talents Malaysia shared on its X account a screenshot of the 23-year-old English professional footballer’s reply.

“Dear FR Future Talent, I hope you are well. Today, I’m excited to answer your questions about my background and my family’s beautiful blend of Malaysian and Jamaican roots.

“That’s right. My grandmother on my mother’s side was born in Malaysia, more precisely, in Rembau, Negri Sembilan, if I’m not mistaken.

“So that made me have a relationship with Malaysia. In addition, on my father’s side, I am also proud of my Jamaican heritage.

“I don’t know whether I can still represent Malaysia or Jamaica again because I have made an appearance for England. But I’m still proud of my background.

“Thank you for your question. Wishing you guys all the best.”

Future Talents Malaysia captioned its post, confirming the footballer’s explanation, “Finally! We got an email reply from Emile Smith Rowe !

“His grandmother was born in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan”.