Fire destroys workers’ dormitory at Seremban construction site

SEREMBAN: A fire destroyed approximately 30 container units serving as a workers’ dormitory at a construction site in Taman Forest Heights earlier this evening. Authorities confirmed no casualties as the area was vacant when the incident occurred.

Senior Fire Superintendent II Mohd Nafi Wahid, the operations commander, stated that the fire department received the emergency call at 6.07 pm. The blaze consumed 80 per cent of the containers, which spanned an area of 300 x 600 square feet.

“The dormitory housed around 40 workers, but fortunately, none were present as they had not returned from work. The total losses and cause of the fire remain under investigation,” he told Bernama.

Firefighters, comprising 18 personnel, managed to bring the situation under control by 9.16 pm.