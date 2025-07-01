Decaying bodies of mother and daughter found in Penang apartment

GEORGE TOWN: The decomposing bodies of a mother and her two-year-old daughter were found in an apartment along Jalan Bukit Gambir earlier yesterday. Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed the discovery after authorities responded to a public tip-off about a foul odour emanating from the unit.

Police and firefighters forced entry into the apartment at 4.41 pm, where they found the bodies in the main room. Initial investigations identified the victims as a 40-year-old woman and her toddler daughter. “Identification documents at the scene confirmed their relationship,“ Abdul Rozak said in a statement.

Forensic teams from Penang Hospital and the state police headquarters were deployed to assist in the investigation. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, with the case currently classified as sudden death pending further results.