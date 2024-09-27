ASEAN chairmanship 2025: Malaysia assures member states of robust digital economic growth for all - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will ensure robust digital economic growth across the 10 ASEAN member states as it takes up chairmanship next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the country remains focused on strengthening cyber security frameworks, enhancing regional cooperation on digital threats and maintaining strong growth in the region’s digital economy.

“Under Malaysian leadership, the country will drive more collaboration among ASEAN nations to harmonise digital policies, standardise regulations and improve cross-border data flows.

“This will position ASEAN as a unified digital economic (region),“ he said in a speech at the Amazon Web Services Malaysia appreciation dinner, here today.

Anwar also said that the MADANI government is taking significant steps to ensure sustainable data centre operations with guidelines on the usage of energy and water as well as carbon emissions management.

“Malaysia is addressing concerns on data centres by integrating renewable energy sources and advanced energy management strategies.

“One of our key initiatives is the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), which will enable corporate companies to access green electricity through an open grid system. This will allow third-party renewable energy generators to supply power via the national grid,“ he said.

He added that the government also encourages collaboration between data centre players and local businesses, including small and medium enterprises, universities and research institutions through the Vendor Development Programme to drive innovation.

Anwar said the government is also looking forward to further collaboration with Amazon Web Services, and hopes the company will focus more on developing high-skilled workers in the digital field.