ASEAN Retail Chains & Franchise Federation celebrates 15 years of excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF) on Friday night celebrated its 15th anniversary with a momentous celebration dedicated to commemorating a decade and a half of remarkable achievements and contributions within the ASEAN market.

The anniversary dinner was attended by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the patron of ARFF, and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

The evening provided a platform for celebration, recognition, and networking to all key industry leaders, distinguished guests, and award recipients.

Additionally, the event welcomed presidents and chairpersons of leading trade associations and chambers of commerce.

A central highlight of the evening was the formal installation for the new council members of ARFF for the 2024-2026 term.

The ceremony not only introduced the incoming council members but also set the stage for their future roles within the federation which underscored their vital role in guiding ARFF towards fostering industry growth and enhancing collaboration across the ASEAN retail and franchise sectors.

Ismail Sabri stated that the ARFF has come leaps and bounds since its founding in 2008.

President of ARFF Datuk Seri Mike Loh said that since its inception, ARFF has been steadfast in its commitment to advancing the retail chains and franchise industry.

“The driving vision behind ARFF’s mission is to elevate ASEAN countries beyond mere geographic locations, aiming instead to forge a dynamic regional powerhouse that serves as a central hub for commerce, culture, resources, and expertise,” he said.

The event also featured the prestigious presentation of the ASEAN Outstanding Business Award which honours businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance and made substantial contributions to the ASEAN market.

The ARFF was established in 2008 to stimulate economic growth in the retail chain and franchise sectors while developing commercial opportunities throughout the entire ASEAN region and beyond.