Attacks on UN facilities, civilian infrastructure must stop: UNRWA Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reiterated that schools, UN facilities, and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted in attacks.

He urged all parties involved in the conflict in the Gaza conflict to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times.

Lazzarini condemned the Israeli bombing of a school in Gaza on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Another day of horror in Gaza. Another school hit, with reports of dozens of Palestinians killed among them women, children, and older people.

“Parties to the conflict must not use schools and other civilian facilities for military or fighting purposes.

“It’s time for these horrors unfolding under our watch to end. We cannot let the unbearable become a new norm. The more recurrent, the more we lose our collective humanity,” he wrote on X, Saturday.

Earlier, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported that over 100 civilians have been killed and dozens more injured following an Israeli airstrike on the At-Tabe’een School in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The devastating early morning attack targeted the school, which was housing displaced families, while residents were performing the dawn prayers.

According to local sources, the airstrike occurred during the early hours of the morning as occupants gathered for their morning prayers.