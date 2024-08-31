Avoid negative propaganda that can incite discord - Melaka CM

JASIN: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has reminded the public to avoid negative propaganda that could incite discord.

He said Melaka people should continue to strengthen the spirit of unity and cultivate patriotism and love for the state and country.

“Let us channel the wisdom of Hang Tuah and the bravery of Hang Jebat, the pride of Melaka, to continue preserving our state so that all can enjoy the results,” he said when delivering the independence address at the Merdeka Eve celebrations at Dataran Orang Kampung in Merlimau, Jasin tonight.

Also present were Melaka State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum, Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, and Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the state government is committed to implementing development agendas such as low-cost housing projects and healthcare projects, enhancing the quality of education and training, providing free entry to Melaka’s tourism centres, and tackling the rising cost of living.