AWS investment in Malaysia shows confidence in MADANI Economy - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The long-term investment made by Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc, shows investors’ confidence in the stability and policy of the MADANI Economy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar, via his X social media account, welcomed AWS to Malaysia and said “we are excited about the potential of this new investment and the potential for innovation resulting from tech transfer and learnings.”

Yesterday, AWS announced that it has launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region with plans to invest about US$6.2 billion (about RM29.2 billion) in Malaysia through 2038.

The company said developers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations, will have greater choices for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centres located in Malaysia.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said AWS’s investment is among the largest investments made by global technology companies in Malaysia.

“This follows a number of other recent investments announced since December 2023 by global technology leaders such as NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, Infineon and many more. These investments recognise the achievements made by the MADANI government to create and curate an attractive, open and transparent investment environment,“ he added.

Furthermore, Anwar said as part of this new relationship, AWS has signed a Cloud Framework Agreement with the government to boost cloud adoption within the public sector.

Through the announcement by AWS, he said the global cloud technology company would invest to build physical data centres in Malaysia as the country becomes one of Amazon’s trusted 34 launched regions across its global infrastructure map.

“Over 3,500 Malaysian jobs will be directly created from these new data centres. These jobs, including construction, facility, maintenance, engineering, telecommunications and others within our broader economy, will be part of the high value AWS supply chain,“ he added.