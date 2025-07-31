Canada to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly in 2025

OTTAWA: Canada will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision marks a significant shift in Canadian foreign policy, aligning with France’s recent announcement.

Carney stated, “Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.”

He emphasised that the move aims to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution, which he said is “being eroded before our eyes.”

The announcement follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that France would also recognise Palestine during the UN session.

Israel has strongly opposed such moves, calling them a “reward for terror,“ while former US President Donald Trump dismissed the decision as ineffective.

Carney cited Israel’s failure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing settlement expansions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as key reasons for the policy shift.

“For decades, it was hoped that a two-state solution would emerge through negotiations,“ he said, adding that current conditions have made this prospect increasingly unlikely. - AFP